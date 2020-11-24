Students send cards, goodies to U.S. troops in the Middle East

DANVILLE — Sending goodies to Army National Guard personnel deployed in Kuwait and elsewhere in the Middle East was an idea that Liberty Valley Elementary School Librarian Carol Burke had after her kids collected donations that were given to American Legion Post 40, in Danville, for distribution.
Burke, by tradition, had students make cards for veterans on Veterans Day. "But this year because of COVID, I told them to take the cards home, make the cards and bring them in. I had 60 cards, I got cookies, and took them down to the American Legion."
It then occurred to her that it would be a good idea to give cards to our troops who served out of the Danville Army National Guard facility, which was only a few miles away from the Liberty Valley school.
"The idea was to send cards to soldiers who are deployed overseas," Burke said. "To give them a taste of home."
Meanwhile, fourth-grade teacher Amanda Shepherd joined forces with Burke, gathering donations and money — cash that could be used to help in mailing or any other incidental needed to get the goodies overseas.
"A fourth-grader of mine was delivering a card during our indoor recess to Mrs. Burke during the week of Veterans Day," Shepherd recalled, "and I asked her if Mrs. Burke was collecting cards for Veterans Day. The fourth-grader replied, 'Yes.'"
Shepherd hoped Burke would be willing to share the cards that her fourth grade, Team A, had written for veterans.
Burke contacted Sgt. Leslie Morris, of the Army National Guard, who thought the whole idea to send these cards and goodies to troops now serving in Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan was great.
"Carol (Burke) contacted me and I thought sending these goodies to our troops overseas was something good to get on board with," Morris said.
Morris also talked with the students via Google Meet.
Besides bringing a bit of home to the troops, collecting the goodies also offered the students an opportunity to give back to their community members, Shepherd said — our service members.
"Sgt. Morris allowed us to gather goodies such as, beef jerky, little apple sauce packets, fruit cups, snacks, cookies, soup, Middleswarth chips, or anything that wasn't sold nationwide," Shepherd explained. "These donations would be sent overseas, to the troops, along with our letters. The students were so excited to participate."
The district-wide staff also participated in a dress down day to raise money, $318 for the shipping cost of the donated items or donate in more items from the list.
"The generosity our district and students showed towards our troops was amazing," Shepherd said.
"From one small phone call to Mrs. Burke came an amazing event, that blossomed into our district coming together to give back to our troops. This whole event and all the generosity holds such a big spot in my heart, as my fiancé and I have family who have served in the military," she said. "I couldn't be more proud to have been given this opportunity and teach our tudents at Liberty Valley the importance of giving back to the community, especially our armed forces."
"Yes," Burke said. "This is about Liberty Valley connecting with the community — what with the National Guard unit being right down the street."
Morris was sure the goodies would be well received "and much appreciated."
