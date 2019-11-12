NORTHUMBERLAND — A group of Sunbury Christian Academy students singers performed for three veterans and other residents at Emmanuel Home on Monday.
The seven students, accompanied by bible/health teacher Vonnie Campbell, led the residents in three patriotic songs, including "The Star Spangled Banner," at the personal care facility at 800 Priestley Ave., Northumberland.
Senior Kyle Hendrickson said he was thankful for the experience.
"I'm really grateful for all the veterans," said Hendrickson, whose grandfather served in Vietnam. "I have a lot of respect for the veterans."
The three veteran residents were Paul Peter, 87, Carl Rauch, 87, and Virgo Zeek, 94.
Peter served in the United States Army Field Artillery after World War II and during the Korean War. Rauch served 20 years in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1971 during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Zeek served in the United States Army from 1943 to 1946 during World War II.
"There's a lot of memories you can look back on," said Zeek. "A lot of stuff you'd like to forget, but turns up every once in a while. There's a lot of them that can't be here to enjoy it."
Rauch said he would "do it all over again" if he had to. Peters said he had the privilege of serving "this great nation" so citizens were afforded freedom.
The veterans said they appreciated the students singing for them.
Kimberly Delbo, the director of nursing at Emmanuel, said students from SCA and Shikellamy come to visit throughout the year.
"It's wonderful when you see the interaction between students and older adults," said Delbo.
She also noted that veteran residents and their widows are eligible for assistance and aide to help cover the costs of places like Emmanuel.