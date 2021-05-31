DANVILLE — A surprise gathering of dance instructor Karen Gronsky’s former students in Danville put a huge smile on her face when the group arrived to the borough.
Former student and Danville native Katie Harbach, who now lives in Florida, organized the event and arrived back in Pennsylvania on Saturday at Memorial Park off of Bloom Road, to surprise Gronsky.
“My heart is so sad the dancing school where I spent countless hours growing up was devastated in a horrible fire,” she said. “But also so full that I got to get my arms around this incredible woman, Karen Gronsky.”
Love and thank you were the messages of the gathering, according to Harbach.
“A lot of amazing memories we made here together,” she said. “They are forever in my heart. But what made them so special was Karen, not the building. I know all she (Gronsky) does next will be even bigger and better, and more sparkly. A family that dances together, stays together.”
The fire, which destroyed the Karen Gronsky School of Dance at 160 Center St., in Danville, is still being investigated for a cause, but Gronsky has already found a new home at the Gold Star Professional Buildings, at 64 Schoolhouse Road, in Danville.
Gronsky said she was surprised and overwhelmed with love when she was able to reunite with her former students.
“I had no words and tears of joy started to flow as soon as I saw them,” she said. “Humbling is the only word I can think of as they showered me with love, flowers and mementos from the old studio.”
Gronsky said she wanted to thank her students, former students and the community.
“My heart is filled with joy,” she said “These are new beginnings and I can’t even explain the outpouring of love from old friends, people I don’t even know and this community. It is amazing. I stumble through my words but I am so grateful and all I can say is thank you to all of you.”