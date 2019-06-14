An international real estate group identified two sites for lodging in the Lower Anthracite Region of Northumberland County following the conclusion of a $20,000 feasibility study.
In an exclusive interview with The Daily Item on Friday, representatives of the study identified a tract of undeveloped land — one along Route 54 owned by the Molesevich family and the other at former Coal Hole along Walnut Street owned by developer Andy Twiggar — as the sites for two separate hotel options. The group will now take the data produced by the study to approach potential investors, brands and operators.
The Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, the Northumberland County Industrial Development Corporation and the Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization (SABER) announced its partnership in January, citing a need for lodging due to the rise of the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) since 2014 and the longstanding Knoebels Amusement Resort and Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association (PSSA) in Elysburg. CBRE Group, based in Los Angeles, conducted the study.
"This is the best time and the best shot that we have for getting this done," said Donald Alexander, director of Northumberland County Office of Economic Development and Planning. "We now have the empirical data in hand, and it's positive. I just feel incredible optimistic about our chances, and I don't believe I'm being too premature or too overly optimistic. I think this is the region's time to shine."
Attending the meeting in person or via conference call were Alexander, Twiggar, of Dunn Twiggar Company, LLC; Shamokin Mayor John Brown and city Councilmen Charlie Verano and Scott Roughton; land owners Dennis Molesevich Jr. and Jeff Molesevich, of Realty World Molesevich & Associates; Visitors Bureau Executive Director Andrew Miller; Anthracite Region for Progress Executive Director Kathy Jeremiah, who formerly worked as the Northumberland County grants manager; managing partner Frank Robinson, of Kairos Development Group, of Philadelphia; Consultants Andrew Hartley and Vanessa Gonzalez, of CBRE. Kathy Vetovich of SABER, was unable to attend.
Two sites
Visitors of the area travel mostly outside the county for lodging — some along Route 11/15, but some were also staying in Frackville, nearly 25 miles from Shamokin, and Pottsville, nearly 30 miles from Shamokin. The radius was wider than expected, said Hartley.
The study concluded that two different hotels that "uplift the overall area" and are "synergistic in nature" was the way to move forward, said Hartley.
The Shamokin site is a traditional hotel with 60 rooms; the Route 54 site is a small scale boutique with 20 rooms, Hartley said.
The Molesevich's plan is to develop 10 to 20 acres of land on Route 54 in Coal Township that overlooks Weiser State Forest. It is located right outside of Natalie heading toward Elysburg.
"Our family is honored and excited to be part of this study and the findings," said Jeff Molesevich. "We feel very promising about our site. We look at it as an epicenter to the eco-tourism of the region."
Dennis Molesevich Jr. envisions a rustic cabin style lodging area with a venue for catering, conferences, restaurant, outdoor seating and a scenic view, as well as access to the state forest. The eventual goal is is to introduce individual high end cabins for groups down the road.
The Shamokin site is located on three parcels of land owned by Twiggar: the former Coal Hole, the adjacent four-story mill building and the adjacent 1.5-acre parking lot. Twiggar, a former Shamokin resident, said the location is within walking distance to grocery stories, parks, restaurants, downtown festivals, as positioned for ATV riders when AOAA hosts rides into the city.
"This is a demographic of folks (off-highway vehicle riders) coming into town that we need to do whatever we can do to encourage them to stay," said Twiggar. "They're bring fresh new dollars into town."
'Future is bright'
It's premature to set a timeline, but all parties are confident in the future of the two sites. Robinson said he is "cautiously optimistic.
"This is the right time, the right investment," he said.
The Visitors Bureau and the NCIDC funded the study, and no taxpayer money from the county budget was used. Miller said the Bureau would not have funded the study if they were not confident in its validity.
"Now is the time for this discussion to be had, we were happy to help fund the study and we feel the future is bright," said Miller.