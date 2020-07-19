A three-year study conducted by Susquehanna University’s Freshwater Institute revealed that 100 percent of smallmouth bass studied in 2019 were found with tiny plastic particles, also called microplastics, in their digestive systems.
A total of 206 smallmouth bass were collected from 2017-19 from two different sites on the Susquehanna River and in Pine Creek. Samples were collected by the Department of Environmental Protection and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, with Susquehanna University students studying each stomach for dietary contents and microplastic analysis, according to the study.
"I don't think anyone truly knows why microplastics are increasing," said John Zaktansky, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper and executive director of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association. "There are many theories, everything from cosmetics to pharmaceuticals can have trace amounts of plastics. There's litter too. It breaks down and winds up in the river and into the fish."
The primary diet item in 2017 and 2019 was crayfish (53.8 percent and 46 percent, respectively). In 2018, macroinvertebrates (39.5 percent) were the top food item discovered, according to the study.
“The diet analysis of smallmouth bass shows a large variety of prey items from several trophic levels, suggesting that there are many pathways for the accumulation of microplastics,” said Dr. Jonathan Niles, director of the Freshwater Research Institute, in a prepared statement. “Our study will help increase the knowledge of what smallmouth bass consume in their diet and the presence and concentration of microplastics in freshwater fish species found in the Susquehanna River.”
In 2017, 87.5 percent of the samples contained microplastics, with an average of 2.3 microplastics per fish. That number climbed to 95.5 percent in 2018 specimens (6.1 per fish) and 100 percent of those collected in 2019 (28.9 per fish), according to the study.
“One possibility for the differing number of microplastics could be the flow rate of the Susquehanna River, allowing it to gather more plastic waste and break it down with a higher flow rate,” said Niles, adding that the average flow increased in each of the three testing years.
Zaktanksy said the study is a "red flashing light" as a riverkeeper.
"This is one thing that helps illustrate what the problems are in the river," he said. "We need to amplify this. It's a symbol and sign that wee need to all do our part. Use less plastic bags, recycling — anything we can do to cut back on plastic."
Zaktansky said it's likely that people who eat fish have been eating the microplastics as well without knowing it. The reasons and the solutions are still being discussed and researched, he said.
"That's the big thing, to determine where it's coming from," he said. "It will take more studying to determine where the higher concentrations are, the patterns and the trends of it."
Ken Maurer, owner of Southside Sports Bait & Tackle in Sunbury and a river guide, said the issue is a concern. From his perspective, the fish seem healthy and he doesn't see an abundance of pollution.
"You don't want to see any kind of problems like that," said Maurer. "I'm not sure what the answer is in fixing it."
Maurer said there are already micropollutants and pharmaceuticals that affect the fish.
"I think we'll have to take a look (as a society) at how stormwater and sewer is treated," he said. "We've come a long way compared to the 70s, but we have to look at it again."
Mike Parker, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, said the department is still reviewing the study.
"We participated by providing some samples," said Parker. "We are interested in any study that affects the river and aquatic species."
Zaktansky said the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association continues to seek partnerships with organizations to continue the work, including local anglers as well. The riverkeeper website has an app that anglers can download to upload pictures of their catches whether they are normal or abnormal-looking. The app develops a map so others can check reports as they happen.