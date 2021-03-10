A Zoom webinar meeting conducted by Montour Solar One officials on Tuesday addressed the subject of property values at homes near or adjacent to solar farms.
Besides members of the Talen-Pattern (they co-own the solar farm) team, about 20 people signed up for the webinar, said media and communications manager Taryne Williams, Talen Energy.
Andrew Lines, a representative from CohnReznick, a New York City-based professional services firm, who conducted an impact study that was prepared for Montour Solar One, was invited to speak at the webinar.
This outreach to the community was largely in response to concerns expressed by residents about how the value of their homes would be affected by the proposed solar farm project.
"Based upon our examination, research and analyses of the existing solar farm uses, the surrounding areas, and an extensive market database, we have concluded that no consistent negative impact has occurred to adjacent property that could be attributed to proximity to the adjacent solar farm," Lines said.
The CohnReznick study was based on data from nine existing solar farms around the country — most of them in rural areas, Lines said, and were similar to areas like the Montour Solar One location.
The solar farms under study "reflected sales of property adjoining an existing solar farm in which the unit sale prices were effectively the same or higher, except for one, than the comparable Control Area sales that were not near a solar farm. The conclusions support that there is no negative impact for improved residential homes adjacent to solar, nor for residential development lots or agricultural acreage."
"We also conducted interviews with county assessors, market brokers and with individuals who acquired these homes," Lines said. "With all that information that we are processing, we are not seeing any negative impact. Again, that is based on the transactional data that we are reviewing, in addition to the interviews that we have conducted."