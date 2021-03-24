The Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway projects to change more than travel patterns, and the Lycoming County Planning Department and SEDA-COG are completing a study to determine what those changes might be.
The impact study focuses on parts of Union, Northumberland and Lycoming counties within the Thruway, Route 15, Route 147 and Interstate 180 corridors. It will model potential traffic patterns, look at potential real estate developments, review and suggest changes to zoning ordinances regulating adjacent land along with county and municipal comprehensive plans, and suggest complementary transportation infrastructure upgrades.
The study and formal recommendations will be shared with municipal leaders before being presented publicly during an online forum slated for 1 p.m. July 26. More details on the forum will be shared as the date approaches.
“We think there’s a lot of potential that (CSVT) can impact traffic patterns, especially on Interstate 180 and Route 15 coming into our area,” Scott Williams, transportation supervisor, Lycoming County Department of Planning, said.
Williams said the impact study costs $167,940 and is funded largely through PennDOT’s Planning and Research Fund with some funds direct from Lycoming County. The initial plan was to concentrate on Lycoming County but discussions with PennDOT encouraged the inclusion of Union and Northumberland counties, he said.
CSVT is a four-lane, limited access highway spanning 12-plus miles. It’s being built between the Routes 11/15 interchange near Selinsgrove and a new connection with Route 147 south of Montandon, crossing the Susquehanna River along the way with an approximate 4,500-foot bridge.
The $865 million project is split into two sections, with the river bridge part of the northern section. Paving of the northern section is slated to begin in April. PennDOT looks to open that section in 2022. The southern section still awaits the final design.
Michael Baker International, an engineering and consulting firm with an office in Harrisburg, is conducting the land use analysis. It will explore the potential for commercial, mixed-use and industrial developments, Williams said.
It will dive deep into travel demand models, projecting what demand will look like and how it’s impacted by certain land use. In turn, recommendations can be made to municipalities as to how to accommodate such developments through zoning, he said.
James Saylor, transportation planning program director, SEDA-COG, added that potential residential development would be reviewed, too.
The study will look at whether warehousing and manufacturing are more attractive for particular areas along the Thruway, Saylor said as an example, and what pass-through traffic from central Pennsylvania to New York and Canada might look like.
The goal is to identify potential issues and plan ahead. It should prove useful for municipalities that might be strained for resources, he said.
“Part of the whole need for this is the congestion that surrounds the strip in Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam. You don’t want to develop a bypass where in 20 years you see the same issues again,” Saylor said.
The bypass and new river bridge make the area more attractive for industrial and manufacturing developments, Saylor said. It could make Route 15 more viable at a regional level while alleviating what Saylor described as one of the biggest backups of freight transportation. It might make it easier to commute between Lewisburg and Danville, he said.
“It could open whole new areas of the region for housing for some major employers,” Saylor said. “I think those changes will take a couple years to manifest.”
Saylor said perhaps the most important aspect of the study is the “investment of local officials.”
“We can commission all kinds of different studies. What’s really encouraging, in this case, is that you have smart, concerned people at the table from local municipalities. Having them at the table makes all the difference in the world when it comes to implementation,” Saylor said.