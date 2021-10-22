SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s 12th annual Juried Figurative Drawing and Painting Exhibition will open with a reception at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Lore Degenstein Gallery in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center.
The reception is free and open to the public. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except during university breaks. The exhibition runs through Dec. 12.
This national, juried visual art competition and exhibition is open to two-dimensional figurative artists (referencing the human figure) over the age of 18 working in painting, drawing, printmaking or fiber.
Anne Harris, an artist and instructor at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, is this year’s juror. Harris has exhibited at venues ranging from the Alexandre Gallery, DC Moore Gallery and Nielsen Gallery, to the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian Institute, The Portland Museum of Art, the California Center for Contemporary Art and the North Dakota Museum of Art. Her work is in public collections at Harvard and Yale universities and The New York Public Library.
Event details are subject to change pending the ongoing pandemic. Visit susqu.edu/coronavirus-update/ for the university’s up-to-date COVID guidelines.
