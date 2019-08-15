SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has been named one of the "Best Northeastern Schools,” by the Princeton Review, which chooses colleges based on data it annually collects from thousands of college administrators about their institutions’ academic offerings. Susquehanna was also recognized as one of the nation’s best “Green Colleges.”
The Princeton Review ranking takes into consideration whether students have a quality of life on campus that is both healthy and sustainable, how well a school is preparing students for employment in an increasingly green economy, and how environmentally responsible a school's policies are.
In the survey responses, Susquehanna students pointed to a variety of academic offerings that make Susquehanna stand out, including the university’s “top-notch” creative writing program, “outstanding” music education program, and “strong” science departments.