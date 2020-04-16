SELINSGROVE — An associate professor and co-chair of the Department of English & Creative Writing at Susquehanna University has been awarded a Fulbright Scholar award to help develop a college bridging program in Mamelodi, South Africa.
Glen Retief grew up in a South African game park during the apartheid era but emigrated to the U.S. in 1994. His memoir, "The Jack Bank", won a Lambda Literary Award and was selected as a Book of 2011 by the Africa Book Club.
Offered by the University of Pretoria, the program aims to leverage creative writing to build self-confidence and reading/study habits among educationally disadvantaged adults. As part of this prestigious award, Retief will also publish research on how creative writing teaching can more generally serve educational development.
