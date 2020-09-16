SELINSGROVE — One of the great unanswered questions about all elections is why some people don't vote. Research by two Susquehanna University professors could lead to some answers, by categorizing why voters don't head to the polls and what can be done to increase voter turnout.
“While voter turnout has been a subject of research for decades, comparatively little attention has been paid to nonvoters,” said Nick Clark, of SU. “Just as voters can be mobilized by demographic and contextual factors, we found that these factors can serve to demobilize people as well.”
Elections are determined as much by the people who show up to vote as the people who stay home, especially in American elections, added Clark's co-researcher, Rolfe Peterson.
Just as there are many explanations for a person’s decision to vote or to support a particular candidate, Clark said, there are different motivations for why people do not vote.
Using data from 7,365 respondents to the Cooperative Congressional Election Study and the Electoral Integrity Project — where people were simply asked why they didn't vote — Clark and Peterson identified four types of non-voters:
Apathetic: The apathetic nonvoter lacks any real interest in the political process, believing that electoral outcomes do not affect their own life. This person typifies the assumptions often made about those individuals who do not participate in elections.
Obstructed: The obstructed nonvoter holds a high level of interest in the political process and actively seeks to participate in elections. However, issues related to the integrity, reliability or accessibility of the electoral process (such as overly long lines or intimidation at the polls) effectively prevent them from casting a ballot.
Incapable: The incapable nonvoter lies between the apathetic and obstructed nonvoter, Clark said. The incapable nonvoter may be interested in the political process but is unable to vote due to personal reasons, such as not having transportation or having an illness on election day.
Conditional: The conditional nonvoter expresses an interest in the political process and has voted in past elections, but actively chooses not to participate in the most recent election due to dissatisfaction with or ignorance about the candidates.
Taken as a whole, Clark and Peterson's findings make a case that non-voters cannot be lumped into a single category.
The largest category of nonvoters, incapable, covers those who were not registered, were out of town, were sick or disabled on election day, experienced bad weather, did not know where to vote or did not feel they knew enough about the choices in the election.
Clark and Peterson said early voting and same-day registration would decrease numbers of incapable nonvoters.
“The greater flexibility permitted by these laws should enable voting for individuals with more restrictive schedules,” they said.
“Competitive elections may prompt candidates to more strongly distinguish themselves from the opposition and mitigate a sense of malaise around an election by interjecting greater energy and a sense of urgency into the act of voting,” they said. “Additionally, more competitive elections may reduce the likelihood of obstructed abstaining by making individuals more willing to push through obstacles to cast a ballot when the outcome is perceived as more consequential.”
Despite the attention it received in research and by popular media, only 5 percent of respondents said that they did not vote because they did not have the correct identification, the lines at the polling place were too long, they were not allowed to vote or they did not receive an absentee ballot.
“While a relatively small percentage of this sample, 5 percent of nonvoters would represent a sizeable number of Americans,” Peterson noted.