SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has risen in “coolness,” according to the Sierra Club.
The environmental organization releases its “Cool Schools” ranking annually based on colleges’ performances in several areas, including how they obtain electricity and where cafeteria food is sourced.
In 2018, the university added solar panels on 14 acres which supply about 30 percent of its electricity.
Susquehanna’s ranking rose this year to 195 from 260 in 2020.
“Our improvement in the Sierra Club’s Cool Schools ranking can be attributed to our campus-wide dedication to environmental stewardship,” said Kathy Straub, interim dean of the School of Natural and Social Sciences. “From our academic offerings and research to facilities management and financial planning, Susquehanna continues to innovate and dedicate itself to being a responsible environmental citizen, a commitment that only deepens as we continue to see the global impacts of climate change.”
Participation in Sierra magazine’s annual Cool Schools ranking was open to all four-year undergraduate colleges and universities in the United States and Canada, as well as two-year community colleges. Scores are based on a data-sharing partnership between the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education’s AASHE Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System report and the Sierra Club.