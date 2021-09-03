SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s cross-cultural immersion requirement, creative writing, music and science programs receive high praise in The Princeton Review.
The Snyder County university has been singled out as one of the nation’s best undergraduate schools as a result of these programs.
Susquehanna is one of only 14 percent of the nation’s nearly 3,000 four-year colleges profiled by The Princeton Review, which chooses colleges based on surveys of students who rate their schools on dozens of topics and report on their campus experiences exclusively for this project.
The Princeton Review’s 30th annual college rankings are based on surveys of 154,000 students at the 387 colleges.
In their survey responses, Susquehanna students highlighted the school’s “top-notch” creative writing program, “outstanding” music education program and “strong” science departments.
Students described Susquehanna as a university that “thrives on building strong leaders and independent thinkers” and “is invested ... in the success of [its] students.”
Students also praised the cross-cultural immersion they receive through the Global Opportunities program, which offers a wide range of off-campus educational programs in both domestic and international locations.
Among the Princeton Review’s other lists, Susquehanna is included among the “Best Northeastern Schools,” and is recognized as one of the nation’s best “Green Colleges,” a list that takes into consideration whether students have a quality of life on campus that is both healthy and sustainable.