SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has named Frances “Francy” Magee vice president for student life and dean of students following a nationwide search.
In her new role, which will begin Aug. 23, Magee will serve as the senior advocate for students.
As the senior advocate for Susquehanna’s students, Magee will work to maintain and expand a student-centered, outcome-oriented environment in Student Life and across campus while ensuring an equitable and inclusive community for all students and staff.
“Francy’s 25-plus-year career has spanned diverse educational settings, from small residential colleges to large research universities,” President Jonathan Green said. “In all of these settings, Francy elevated students’ engagement and campus connection by advancing student-centered programming, inclusive excellence and equity initiatives using data-driven decision making. We look forward to the many contributions she will make at Susquehanna.”
Magee was most recently associate provost and dean of students at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, where she served as associate provost and dean of students. She was a key leader in developing Clark’s COVID-19 response, as well as general campus safety and compliance, bias incident response, travel policy and pre- and post-critical incident communications. She also oversaw institution-wide summer enrollment efforts to mitigate melt of deposited undergraduates and co-led the Clark’s Strategic Enrollment Management Committee to improve institutional retention and persistence.
She has also worked at Middlebury College, Columbia University and New York Institute of Technology. Magee earned her Doctor of Education degree from Teachers College, Columbia University and her Master of Education degree from the University of Virginia. She earned her undergraduate degree from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College.
Susquehanna was assisted by executive search firm Spelman Johnson.