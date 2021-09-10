SELINSGROVE — A memorial service in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terroristic attacks will be held on the Susquehanna University campus Saturday morning.
The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the 9-11 Memorial located between Blough-Weis Library and Hassinger Hall.
The memorial recognizes two university alumni who died in the World Trade Center.
Chris Vialonga, a 1993 graduate, was a foreign exchange trader working on the 92nd floor of the north tower when a highjacked commercial plane struck it at 8:46 a.m. and Colleen Supinski, a 1996 graduate, was working as an associate day trader on the 104th floor of the South Tower when it was hit by a plane at 9:03 a.m.
Susquehanna’s 9/11 memorial overlooks the football stadium and track where Supinski and Vialonga spent much of their time as student-athletes.