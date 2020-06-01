COAL TOWNSHIP — Gaudenza Inc. is set to roll out a treatment and recovery hotline for those people affected by addiction.
George Weller, the call center supervisor, said the confidential, 24/7 toll-free number is for anyone affected by substance abuse disorder or their loved ones. The number, which will be active starting June 8, is not a crisis or counseling number but rather an access point.
"This is the first call center for Gaudenzia," said Weller. "We want to reduce barriers to treatment. It's an access point for people to get help today. There is an uptick in substance abuse treatment — including this area, and we want to reduce the obstacles in the way of that treatment."
Gaudenzia has 170 programs throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Deleware and Washington, D.C., including locations in Sunbury and Coal Township. Now that there's one common point of contact, the call center can help that person find the most appropriate care, said Weller.
The center is located at the drug addiction rehabilitation site in Coal Township site at the Northumberland County South Campus. The patient services opened in 2019 there.
It will have "six dedicated specialists" operating from the call center in a region where there is an opioid epidemic, said Weller.
The number will be 833-976-HELP (4357). The number is not active until June 8, said Weller.
Manny Giorgini, the Drug and Alcohol Director for Northumberland County, said he had some conversation with Gaudenzia about the new call center.
"It is going to be another great resource for county residents in that the facility will be able to find bed availability at Coal Township or their other various Gaudenzia treatment facilities throughout the State," said Giorgini.
Northumberland County Behavioral Health does have after-hours behavioral health workers on call providing crisis intervention services, which includes screening and referral to drug and/or alcohol treatment services, he said.
"Also available in the one Emergency department in our county, Shamokin-Geisinger, as well as Danville-Geisinger, is 24/7 availability of a Certified Recovery Specialists (CRS) who are able to respond to the ED's to speak with and provide linkage to treatment for individuals seeking drug and/or alcohol treatment," he said. "We are appreciative of Gaudeniza developing this call center and look forward to continued collaboration with them and other local providers."