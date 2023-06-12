SUNBURY — Mayor Josh Brosious told City Council and members of the public Monday during a council meeting that the Summer Kick Off event was a success.
"I heard nothing but good things from everyone I spoke with," he said. "I spoke to various vendors who said they did well and people who attended seemed to have a great time."
The event started off with beautiful weather, but a series of thunderstorms moved in prior to the musical acts taking the stage.
Brosious said once the weather calmed down, people made their way back to the river and enjoyed the night.
Brosious said he is getting a total for the event's cost, but had several donations and grants still being counted.
Brosious said the event had the initial kick off of $15,000 from city funds, but he believes that money was restored.
Councilwoman Lisa Martina said she also heard people had a great time and wants to see how the city could keep having events.
Brosious also told council he will be hosting a public work session before the June 26 council meeting in order to get input from citizens and public officials on recreational upgrades.
"I want to have this work session to remodel, upgrade and expand our recreation in Sunbury," Brosious said. "We have major opportunity to bring people into Sunbury from the river, ball fields, and ice rink. I want everyone from council to citizens to come with ideas on how we can improve. This is the way for us to improve our citizen and increase foot traffic for our local businesses."
Council meets again on June 26 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.