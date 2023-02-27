SUNBURY — Sunbury residents will see one of the biggest parties ever planned when Mayor Josh Brosious hosts the Summer Kick Off 2023 on June 3.
Brosious first made the announcement last week that he was looking to spend $15,000 of money in his budget to give residents a chance at coming downtown and to the river in order to enjoy various events for adults and children.
On Monday night Brosious said the date would be June 3 and he is looking forward to seeing residents and businesses get involved.
Brosious said he wants to get bands, kids events, and various other events through the day to start the summer off in the city.
“We wanted something so that we can bring our city businesses into this and show people what we have to offer,” he said. “I am hoping everyone gets involved.”
Brosious said the planning will begin and he wants to see a band and fireworks to get summer started.
Councilman John Barnhart also discussed eliminating issues with various city events being planned on the same day. To resolve the issue, council will appoint two event coordinators as a volunteer position inside the parks and recreation committee.
Sunbury Revitalization board President Slade Shreck and city resident Lindie Barnhart Lloyd will be appointed to handle the events for the parks and recreation committee.
Both will hold the positions as volunteers, Brosious said.
“This is going to ease a lot of issues,” Barnhart said. “We want to make sure all our events are well attended and we want the residents to have the best possible times at these city-held events.”
Shreck and Barnhart-Lloyd will still bring applications to City Council for review, but the two will be in charge of helping make sure all dates are open and making sure various other details with the events are covered.
Shreck said he also would like to see the city start to charge a fee for small items like garbage bags because the city takes care of the garbage after events.
Brosious said the city hosted 122 events in 2022.
Brosious said the process for people who want to use city owned property for events will remain almost the same and people will still need to fill out applications and be approved.