SUNBURY — Sunbury will soon have two event coordinators after Councilman John Barnhart said the decision will be put in place to avoid scheduling conflicts.
Barnhart brought the issue up last month after residents complained that events were falling on the same day as other events, causing attendance problems, parking and other issues.
Barnhart and Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said Sunbury Revitalization board President Slade Shreck and city resident Lindie Barnhart Lloyd will be appointed to handle the events.
Both will hold the positions as volunteers, Brosious said.
“This is going to ease a lot of issues,” Barnhart said. “We want to make sure all our events are well attended and we want the residents to have the best possible times at these city-held events.”
Shreck and Barnhart-Lloyd will still bring applications to City Council for review, but the two will be in charge of helping make sure all dates are open and making sure various other details with the events are covered.
Shreck said he also would like to see the city start to charge a fee for small items like garbage bags because after events the city takes care of the garbage.
“We don’t want to make money but we do want to make sure the residents and taxpayers aren’t paying for the items needed for these events to take place.”
Barnhart-Lloyd said she also has yet to plan her own events, as she is the president of the Sunbury Arts Council. She said she is also going through the process of making sure the dates the arts council wants are open.
One of the first events that will take place this summer is a “Summer Kickoff” after Brosious said he will be using $15,000 of money that is in his budget to plan the event.
Brosious said he wants to get bands, kids events, and various other events through the day to start the summer off in the city.
“We want to plan something so that we can bring our city businesses into this and show people what we have to offer,” he said.
“I want to get all our businesses involved and have them represent themselves at the event,” Brosious said.
Council voted in favor of the idea. Brosious said he will start to plan the event and get a final date approved in the next few weeks.