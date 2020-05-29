LEWISBURG —Registration opens Monday for the Union County Library System’s free summer reading program.
“Imagine Your Story” explores imaginative learning through fairy tales, folklore and fables. It’s supported by Fulton Financial Advisors of Fulton Bank and is open to children, teens and adults.
The program runs June 1 through Aug. 8. It’s offered by Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and West End Library in Laurelton.
Visit each library’s Facebook page for storytimes, S.T.E.A.M. challenges and more: www.facebook.com/HerrMemorialLibrary, www.facebook.com/PubLibUC, www.facebook.com/west.end.reads. Make and take crafts as well as outdoor activities are also being planned.
To join, register online or call the library to receive a stamp card. Participants can mark their cards after borrowing physical or electronic materials and attending virtual library programs. When five spaces have been marked the reader receives a free book and the chance to earn more books.
Visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/SummerQuest2020 to register for a stamp card and for dates and times of summer programs or call Herr Memorial Library 570-966-0831, the Public Library for Union County at 570-523-1172, West End Library at 570-922-4773.