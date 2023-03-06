SUNBURY — SUN Habitat for Humanity is seeking partner family applicants for a home on Line Street in Sunbury. Construction will begin in late spring/early summer.
The organization seeks applicants who have an income to pay back an affordable, zero-interest mortgage; are willing to partner with SUN Habitat with sweat equity hours in the renovation of the home; and have a housing need.
The partner family application is available on www.sunhabitat.org and is due by 4 p.m. on March 30. Any questions can be directed to sunhabitatforhumanity@gmail.com or 570-374-2437.