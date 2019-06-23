KULPMONT — Ray Bressi has been coming out every year to watch the customized and streetrod cars and trucks drive up and down the main street for the Kulpmont Cruise.
This year was the best yet, he said on Sunday afternoon, as he and other borough residents lined Chestnut Street — the main drag — to watch the souped-up vehicles rumble by.
"This year they have some of the nicest cars," Bressi said. "I think it has a lot to do with the weather."
When these car hobbyists put thousands of dollars into their cars, they won't take them out in inclement weather.
"It only goes out when it's not raining, and it's never seen a snowflake," Randy Yasenchak, 70, of Irish Valley, said of his 2016 Challenger Scat as he got ready to pull out for the cruise.
He's a regular at the event, but the cars are just part of the reason why.
"I come to the cruise every year for the potato cakes and the candy for the kids," he said.
His wife placed a bucket of candy on the front passenger side floor so Yasenchak could throw it out through his sunroof to the kids along the cruise route.
The 17th Great Kulpmont Cruise originally was scheduled for June 16, but was it postponed due to, of course, rain. Sunday was a different story, a bright sunny day. This year, the event also included a fun run for motorcycles called “Thunder in Kulpmont.” The motorcycles roared through the borough, followed by costumed characters from Knoebels and then the cruise.
Joe Cesari, president of the cruise sponsor Kulpmont Cruise Association, was ecstatic about the nice weather. It led to a better turnout.
"We have at least 200 vehicles — cars, street rods, you name it — and at least 50 to 60 motorcycles," Cesari said. "They're from all over, Berks County, Harrisburg, Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazleton."
Jeff Horne, 64, of Catawissa, Columbia County, said the first non-rain weekend in a while enticed him to bring his 1937 Chevy Sedan Delivery to the cruise.
"It's a nice weekend, no rain," he said.
Skip Rabuck, driving with his wife, Carmeline, in his sports car, credited Cesari and the committee for pulling off a great event each year.
"Joe and his committee do a great job," said Rabuck, of Coal Township. "They're very conscientious. They take care of all your wants and needs, but they do a good job."
Cesari said the association donates to area Little League teams every year. This year the group donated a total of $4,000 to the teams in Kulpmont and neighboring areas.
He said the cruise is one of the association's three major fundraisers. The other two are shows at Mount Carmel Area High School — Rick K. and the Allnighters on Oct. 13 and the Mahoney Brothers in April. He said that after bills are paid, the association will clear a little over $1,000 from the cruise, Cesari said.
"This was our 17th year," he said. "It's the best year we ever had."