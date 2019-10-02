NEW BERLIN — Parents, community members, prospective students and business owners all had a chance Wednesday to take a tour of the SUN Area Technical Institute to talk with students and see the classrooms.
“A lot of people know we are SUN-Tech but not everyone knows what we do here,” said Assistant Director Doug Bertanzetti. “The idea is to get them out here, show them the classroom, show them all the technology we have, all the equipment we have, everything our kids are doing. It’s important that they see that for themselves.”
Jim and Christine Mast of Middleburg were visiting the school with their daughters Kiersten, 14, and Jessica, 12.
“We’re impressed with the school,” said Jim. “Our older son Nick came here for diesel mechanic about 6 years ago. We’re very happy to have a school like this in our area thats close enough for them to come.”
Kiersten, who is interested in graphic design or criminal justice seemed to feel that SUN-Tech would suit her learning style better than a traditional year at high school. “It’s cool and interesting, it’s more hands on.”
Christine felt that it might be a good fit for Kiersten. “It’s a great way for her to get a hands on experience and see what she wants to do before she heads to maybe more college.” Which according to Kiersten, “is not number one on my to do list right now.”
Visitors got to walk through all the classrooms including cosmetology where Kiara Gilroy, 17, Mifflinburg, was working on the hair of her mannequin “Gabriella.” “It’s a great program and it’s a lot fun and we learn a lot. Our teacher (Crystal Gutshall) is really nice and she knows what she is doing.”
Before entering the program however Gilroy says students should be prepared to put in the work. “Our whole summer was dedicated to school because we have to fit in a ton of hours to get our license.”
Advertising Art and Design student Melody Swanger, 18, Mifflinburg, was busy using a stylus on a touch screen while working on her project. “I like how we can be creative with our work and we can pretty much use what’s on our mind and put it on the computer, its pretty cool.”