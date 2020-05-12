NEW BERLIN — The SUN Area Technical Institute will hold a Senior Celebration Drive-thru on May 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to administrative director Jennifer Hain.
"Students should come during their scheduled time frame in order to receive their diploma/certificate and any awards from their instructors. Parents are welcome to attend with their students, but we are limiting the event to one car per family," said Hain. "Spectators will not be allowed to enter the campus."
Students and family members are to remain in their cars at all times and practice proper social distancing. At no time will students be allowed to gather in groups. Students will stop at stations to pick up their yearbook, tumbler, yard sign, transcripts, and Program of Study documents. Additional dates will be scheduled for anyone missing the event. Parents are also able to pick up items if the student is not available, said Hain.
Students and/or parents should enter SUN Tech through the Cherry Street entrance, normally the exit, and proceed in a reverse pattern around the school. Staff will be on-site directing traffic, she said.
Students will have an opportunity to wear their cap and gown to have a photo taken in front of the SUN Tech sign.
"At this point we ask that only the graduate exit the car in order to keep the line moving," said Hain. "All financial obligations must be taken care of prior to receiving your senior items. These obligations are payable by check or cash on May 27 at the assigned station. If you did not order a yearbook, orders and payment will be taken at yearbook station."
To honor the graduates, SUN Tech plans to host a virtual public premier of the SUN Tech Class of 2020 Graduation and Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m. June 3. The event will be pre-recorded, and an internet link will be shared with families prior to the event on our SUN Tech Facebook page. Students will then receive a copy of the event later in June as a personal keepsake. Updates will be posted at www.sun-tech.org. Anyone with questions can call Hain at 570-966-1031 ext. 110.
The following programs will graduate as follows on May 27:
8 to 9 a.m.: Ad art, machine, auto (47 students)
9 to 10 a.m.: Carpentry, collision (36)
10 to 11 a.m.: Computer networking, cosmetology (34)
11 a.m. to noon: Criminal justice, culinary (34)
12 noon 1 p.m.: Dental, diesel (31)
1 to 2 p.m.: Electrical, electronics, health 114 (39)
2 to 3 p.m.: Health 201, HVAC (31)
3 to 4 p.m.: Masonry, welding and wood
5 to 6:30 p.m.: Extras, Jen and anyone who wants to stay.