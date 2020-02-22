NEW BERLIN — Megan Ross laughed as she scratched her bare arms made itchy by insulation that she and fellow carpentry students hung inside a full-size model “house” being built as a class project at SUN Area Technical Institute.
Ross, 18, a Midd-West student, hopes to join the U.S. Air Force for carpentry after she graduates high school this year. She’s one of 20 students building the 16-by-16-foot model inside the school’s carpentry shop.
The students worked on the structure’s foundation, framing and roofing. Brian Lauver, carpentry instructor, said they’ll begin installing drywall once the house was insulated. The entire interior and exterior — electrical, plumbing, siding, painting, trim and all — will be finished.
“It really teaches you a lot,” Ross said of the hands-on experience. “You get to do a little bit of different things.”
February is Career and Technical Education Month. SUN Tech now has 330 students, mostly seniors, enrolled across 19 programs including automotive technology, machining, cosmetology, criminal justice, health professions and welding. Participating school districts include Lewisburg, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove and Shikellamy.
“We’re at our record. This is our highest enrollment ever,” said Doug Bertanzetti, assistant director.
Students working on the annual Big House Project began work in January. In addition to this project, students also are working to build a 12-by-12-foot gazebo for Lewisburg Area High School.
Lauver said students get experience in using hand tools and power tools. They get experience in making mistakes, too, he said.
“In this industry, nobody wants to hold their hand,” Lauver said of new young hires. “They take this serious enough, they should be able to build their own house.”
Dylan Reinard, 18, a Selinsgrove student, said he’s worked in construction with his uncle and has helped in building three horse barns and two shops. He learned how to build floor systems and roofs, he said, but the carpentry course taught him more than one method.
“I thought I knew how to build a floor. There’s so many different ways to do it,” Reinard said. “I now know 10 different ways to build a wall where I thought there was just one way.”
In the health professions classroom, instructor Robin Harvey worked with students on a range of motions. The students practiced on each other, one laying in a hospital bed, by moving their heads and shoulders in specific movements.
“You’re going to do a rotation of five movements. If they complain of pain, you’re going to stop,” Harvey instructed.
Harvey’s students visit RiverWoods, Lewisburg, four days a week for clinical. They work directly with patients towards achieving a nursing aid certification.
“So, I grab her elbow and under the wrist, palm facing down,” Shawnna Bingaman, 17, a Shikellamy student, said as she practiced on Rachel Kaler, 17, a Mifflinburg student.
“Adduction is toward the body,” Harvey reminded. “Abduction is away.”