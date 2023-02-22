NEW BERLIN — Damien Hahn was one of 281 SUN Area Technical Institute students providing service for the community while earning a high school diploma.
On Tuesday, Hahn, a Selinsgrove Area School student, spent the morning in a woodworking class at the New Berlin technical school. The group then traveled to Keithan’s Bluebird Gardens in Sunbury for a community project.
All SUN Tech students enrolled in 19 programs are required to complete one community service project each year, said Jessica Hetrick, the school’s child accounting and Pennsylvania Information Management System (PIMS) secretary.
“I’m impressed every year,” she said of the varied projects the students undertake.
Since last August, SUN Tech students have done a variety of projects, including helping to set up at Christkindl Market in Mifflinburg; providing holiday gifts to Haven Ministries; donating $1,000 to community food banks and giving manicures to area nursing home residents.
“They’re learning all sorts of ways to give back to the community,” said Hetrick.
As a student of instructor Bryan Seward’s Wood, Design and Technology class, Hahn, along with his peers, replaced a 10-foot peace pole built and installed in Keithan’s Gardens by the 1997 SUN Tech class.
“It needs to be replaced” due to wear, said Hahn, admitting he isn’t sure what a peace pole is but he said he was confident he and his classmates would be able to build it.
Student Jeshua Rivera, a senior at Shikellamy High School, describes the tall wooden pole as featuring words of peace in a variety of languages.
The students will visit the garden to measure the existing pole before building a new one, using thermally modified lumber to create the lettering.
Seward said the students would have replaced the pole on their own without having to fulfill a project service requirement but said “it’s nice to give back.”