SUNBURY — City officials changed the job description of city administrator and city clerk in order to "maximize" both positions.
On Monday, council hired Sunbury Revitalization Inc., Executive Director Derrick Backer at a starting salary of $55,000 to replace City Administrator Jody Ocker, who was earning $65,000 per year.
Ocker, who as with the city for two years, announced in September she was leaving the position and that she was not the right person for the job because she felt she wasn't allowed to do her job. She cited differences with some council members.
Backer, 30, of Shamokin Dam, formerly worked as deputy political director in Harrisburg and has a political science degree from Bloomsburg University, and will now take the helm but it comes with changes to the position.
Ocker handled the day-to-day operations and was in charge of all city departments as part of her role when she was hired.
At the same time Ocker was hired, City Clerk Jolinn Barner was also brought on to replace retiring City Clerk Terry Specht.
Neither Ocker or Barner had the time to fill out grants so council hired an outside firm for $12,000.
Council members felt it was time to change the job descriptions when Ocker announced her resignation.
Now, the position of city administrator will not oversee any department, but instead focus on projects, like grants, rebuilding the downtown and meeting with various other county, state and federal leaders to help secure funds for the city.
Barner, who was earning $40,000, will now oversee the day-to-day operations and report to council and the mayor. Barner was given an $8,000 pay raise for her added responsibilities.
"The changes were made to maximize the abilities of both the individuals in their positions," Councilman Josh Brosious said. "There was a lot of overlapping job duties that were unclear in job descriptions previously. By updating them, this cleared up any grey areas and the duties are still subject to change based on council decisions and vision for these positions."
That's where Ocker said the confusion will come into play.
"A city clerk and administrator have specific responsibilities that are laid out," she said Tuesday. "The city clerk's primary responsibly is to be the clerk, keep records keep procedures, and layout how government processes. The administrator is the be the chief administrative officer of the organization."
Ocker said the administrator should be ensuring the proper administration for city affairs and that is not the clerk's responsibility.
"The better course of action would have been to keep the job descriptions the same and work toward the full implementation of a city administrator," she said.
"I think both Jolinn and I, being newly appointed and the administrator not in place, we were trying to figure out who was in charge of what," she said. "To move the oversight from the city administrator defeats the purpose and they should leave left the job descriptions the same."
Ocker said she believes the position should have control over the departments but that she found council did not want to give up power over their departments.
"Some didn't want to give up control of their departments and were not prepared to," she said. "Employees were used to dealing with their department heads, so the change was difficult."
Ocker said the city administrator should focus on administration and incorporate that with community development.
"The idea to have a city administrator work on economic community development knowing we have Sunbury Revitilization Inc., to do that is not a good idea," she said. "The city administrator should be a part of it and participate in development efforts with SRI and the city should leverage partnerships with not only SRI but others like the United Way. The administrator should be there to work on projects like revising the handbook, human resource things, stuff that hasn't been touched in a very long time. During my tenure we were able to update many city codes, and that all takes time. These are things that haven't been touched in a very long time."
Ocker said she no doubts, Backer and Barner can handle the jobs, she is just concerned for the future of the city and wants to see progress.
Councilman Chris Reis praised Ocker for her efforts and said council changed the descriptions to focus on projects Ocker had started.
"With Jody’s work, there have been specific projects and tasks that have risen to the top of the list that need to be addressed,” Reis said. "We felt by modifying the descriptions that would allow us to have Derrick (Backer) put a majority of the focus initially on those projects."
Councilman Rick Reichner said grant writing is a huge part of the city's needs, and Backer will be able to fulfill that need.
"What we did was put some of the responsibilities where they belong," Reichner said. "The 12,000 we paid for the grant writer was a waste and we didn't get our money out of it. Mr. Backer is knowledgeable with the grant writing and going back to what was recommended by the state the daily operations should be with the city clerk. This will give him (Backer) more of an opportunity to be out in the community and if both Derrick and Jolinn do their jobs, which I am sure they will, the city will benefit from this decision."