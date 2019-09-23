Sunbury approves new police hire

SUNBURY — Former Coal Township Cpl. Terry Ketchum is now part of the Sunbury Police after City Council voted Monday night to approve the longtime officer as the fourth new hire to the department this year.
Ketchum, who is also the regional DUI coordinator, comes to the department with 14 years of experience, Officer in Charge Brad Hare said.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich continued with his staggered police officer hire approach by presenting Ketchum for hire and council voted unanimously to approve him.
"The Sunbury Police Officers Association back Officer in Charge Brad Hare and Mayor Kurt Karlovich in their continued efforts of moving the department forward," officer and SPOA president Brad Slack said. "Not only in new hires but in their efforts of building from within our department."
Karlovich attempted to get a second officer hired but Councilman Chris Reis said the city should wait until next month until after a budget meeting takes place.
Karlovich agreed and said Ketchum would begin with the city on Oct. 7 while another officer was planned to start in November.
"We are very happy to get another officer added to the department," Hare said. "It has been a trying year but things are looking up as we move forward."
Ketchum will earn $53,000 per year, according to Karlovich.