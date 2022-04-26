AUGUSTAVILLE — A 70-year-old Sunbury area man was seriously injured Sunday evening when the farm tractor he was driving overturned along Christmas Road in Lower Augusta Township.
Scott L. Hummel was transported to an area hospital following the incident at 7:59 p.m. Sunday.
State police at Stonington said Hummel was driving the tractor south on Christmas Road, pulling a loaded trailer, when it went out of control on a hill and overturned. Police said Hummel was thrown from the driver's seat of the tractor.
Rescue units from the Americus Ambulance Service of Sunbury responded.