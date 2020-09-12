SUNBURY — Residents and visitors had an enchanted afternoon at the fourth annual Arts and Curiosities Festival in Sunbury on Saturday.
The festival, held by the Sunbury Arts Council in Stroh Alley and Woodlawn Avenue, brought out at least 35 art vendors, all with fantasy-related products and items. Vendors included airbrushing, painters, jewelers, illustrators, wood crafts, signs, soaps, handcrafted quidditch brooms, wands and more. The event is inspired by J.K. Rowling's popular book and movie series about boy wizard Harry Potter.
"I've loved Harry Potter since I was 11 years old," said Lauren Rhoads, owner of Wedding Slingers going by the name of Cauldron Slingers on Saturday. "It's my way of feeling magical to be a part of this."
Rhoads and Alisha Morin, of Middleburg, conjured up potions and brews with no booze at their drink stand. It included the popular wizard drink butterbeer.
Paxton Francis, 6, and Braydon Francis, 9, of Lewisburg, came with their grandmother Pam Newcomer and tried out the photo station of platform 9 3/4.
"We came last year," said Newcomer. "They just got into Harry Potter ... It's very nice and the kids enjoy it."
A new feature of the festival this year included Scalysites Reptile Education, a group from Sunbury that brought out animals, including snakes and spiders. Gabriel Boop, 4, of Sunbury, and Rad Reardon, 4 of Sunbury, were allowed to interact with a young Burmese python.
"We've been here every year since it opened and we love it," said Gabriel's mother, Terri Boop.
Rad's mother, MaryGrace Reardon, said they haven't missed the event yet.
"We live close and we walk here," she said. "It's a great thing to bring business back to Sunbury."
The event is the brainchild of Lindie Barnhart-Lloyd, of Sunbury. Masks and social distancing were encouraged and each of the 35 expected vendors had their own guidelines at each individual tent.