SUNBURY — The Sunbury Redevelopment Authority will be holding two public sales before the end of 2020.
At Monday's city council meeting, City Administrator Jody Ocker announced that on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m., 587 Reagan Street will be auctioned off. At 9:30 a.m. 539 Reagan Street will be up for the highest bidder and at 10 a.m. 630 Susquehanna Ave., will be sold.
On Dec. 5, 321 Chestnut St., will be auctioned off at 9 a.m. followed by 1038 E. Chestnut at 9:30 a.m. At 10 a.m. 1249 Market Street will be sold and at 10:30 a.m. 439 Rear N. 2nd St., will be auctioned.
All properties are sold as-is and the buyer will be required to put a 10-percent deposit down, Ocker said.
Other business
Council also approved the contract of Police Chief Brad Hare by a 4-1 vote.
Hare received a 5-year contract with a starting pay of $85,000. Hare will receive a 2-percent raise in 2022, 2023 and 2024. In 2025 Hare will not get an increase in pay.
Councilmen Jim Eister, Rick Reichner and Chris Reis along with Mayor Kurt Karlovich approved the contract while Councilman Josh Brosious voted against it.
Brosious said he was not voting against Hare.
"This is not a vote against Chief Hare, but I think a short contract would keep the chief hungry to want to keep bettering the department and moving forward."
Brosious said Hare was doing a great job with the department.
Council also agreed the city would give free parking from Nov. 27 through January 11 in the downtown as part of the holiday season.
Council meets again on Nov. 23 at City Hall. The meeting will be broadcast on Zoom and Facebook live.