SUNBURY — Beginning on Saturday, a portion of the former Celotex site will now be used for the city's brush pile area.
City streets department foreman Steve Welker said beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday residents can bring their brush piles to the new location at John and Edison Streets.
The former location in the back of the N. 4th Street Plaza is now closed, Welker said.
The decision to move the location was made after Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano met with Councilman Jim Eister and Welker.
"I thought this would be a good idea and in exchange, the city will do light maintenance on the property by controlling the weeds, Schiccatano said.
"I am glad to see the property being of some use to the residents and I always am looking at ways to get something there for the city and the county."
Welker said the spot is now the perfect location for residents.
"It gives us more room and we can handle a bit more now," he said. "This is a good idea and we are happy to have the new spot."
Eister said he wanted to thank Schiccatano.
"The commissioner and I met and he didn't even hesitate when we started to discuss the new spot," Eister said. "We are thankful and now the city residents will have a much better spot to go to to get rid of their brush."
The location during the week will be by appointment only, Welker said.
"People can call us and someone will go up and let them in to get rid of the brush," Welker said.
Only Sunbury residents are permitted to add brush to the pile, Welker said.
Welker said the area is also open on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until noon to residents who want to dump brush.
The city will also announce the free mulch giveaway in the next week or so, Welker said. "We have some great mulch this year," he said.
Welker can be reached at 570-286-5761.