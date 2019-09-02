SUNBURY — An app developed by two small business owners in Sunbury allows users to bring the history of Sunbury to their mobile screens.
The free augmented reality app, which can be downloaded to a person's smartphone, provides users with interactive maps and self-guided tours for 16 locations around Sunbury. Derek Wolfgang and Dave Taylor, owners of Wake & Wire Coffee in Sunbury, developed Retro-Spective through Dvelopd LLP, their start-up business that provides a variety of modern technology, mobile app development solutions, interactive products and services to businesses and individuals.
"We really wanted to develop this app so it could be interactive for people who lived through that era, but for newer generations so they can see it and remember what it used to be like," said Taylor. "It's really cool to see the old photos in the different locations and be there at the same time."
The app has 16 locations, including the Hotel Edison, Hotel Shikellamy, Sunbury Converting Works, Edison Avenue, Market Street, the Northumberland County Courthouse, the trolley, Rice's Department Store, Big Boy and Smith's and Woodring Station. Some locations, such as Market Street or Hotel Shikellamy, have more than one position to view.
The business partners were inspired from before and after photographs from World War II, as well as historical photographs from the New York City Public Library and glass panels with old photographs at current locations in Tampere, Finland, where Taylor used to visit for work. Pokemon GO was also popular at the time of development.
Originally developed in 2017, the Sunbury tour received new recognition now that Taylor and Wolfgang opened Wake & Wire and have an advertisement for Retro-Spective displayed in the shop. The app also has tours of Tampere, Finland, and Fifth Avenue, New York City.
Once the app is downloaded, a user must be near the location on the map before they can unlock the features. The app instructs the user where to stand and then they use a sliding feature to fade the historical photograph over the view of the present day location, lining up corners of buildings and streets.
Users can learn more about where they're standing with additional information provided in the app or links to more about the history. They can also take a snapshot or a video of their experience. The run/drive function also allows users to hear about the locations.
Android users can also submit their own locations and photographs for review to add to the app, Wolfgang said.
"Every time somebody looks at the app, they're amazed at what it does," said Taylor. "They wish there was more, so we're working on getting more spots and locations, and potentially more partners."
Wolfgang and Taylor worked closely with the Northumberland County Historical Society as they developed Retro-Spective.
"It's a really good opportunity," said Society President Cindy Inkrote. "It's targeted toward a younger audience and makes history available to them in a more palpable way than they're used to."
The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.