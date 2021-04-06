SUNBURY — UGI plans on moving gas meters from basements to sidewalks along the historic district on Market Street and some downtown property owners are concerned with the relocation.
City officials said they are well aware of the concerns and, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer, the proposed work is being done along Market Street from Front Street to 8th Street and along S. 7th Street, which is all in the historical district.
"With our downtown buildings being so close together, and in many cases not having an alley between each other, the meters would need to be relocated to the front of their businesses," he said.
"Unfortunately, this is a Public Utility Commission (PUC) mandate but consideration for exemptions can be made for local, state, or federal historic designations. The City of Sunbury has a Federal Historic District Designation that was proposed, and approved, in 1983 by the United States Department of Interior. We have been in contact with UGI, the PUC and Rep. Lynda Culver’s office to start the process for consideration of exemption,” Backer said.
A letter sent out by UGI officials to property owners states that the owner can petition the utility company for an exemption. UGI officials have not responded to phone calls seeking comment.
One of those who filed for the exemption is Bob Snyder, who owns The Squeeze In, on Market Street and he said he is concerned with what the meters will look like in front of properties.
"Apparently the PUC is saying it is a safety issue and have determined the meters have to go outside but it's going to look terrible," Snyder said. "My property is roughly 20 feet wide and to have two meters out front and all along Market Street will deface the facades of all the buildings."
Snyder said he filled out the exemption form and never received a call from UGI officials.
"I want to make sure we are heard and find another solution," he said. "I'm locked on all sides of my property and no additional alleyways. Many of the buildings are locked together."
Laurie Johnson, who owns McGuigan's Public House, on Market Street, is also concerned with the meters being moved.
"I appealed and UGI called me and told me I have to go through the PUC and I am waiting to hear from them," Johnson said.
"I have four meters and there is no space for them with the glass in front of my business. We have a historic district and a lot of people worked really hard to take care of their places and the meters will look ugly."
Johnson said she has been in contact with several other property owners.
"This move would also affect my outside seating and I don't know how far they would stick out," Johnson said. "I just feel like we should have some say in this as this will just not be very appealing for outside properties on Market Street."
UGI officials have already spraypainted lines but Backer said Culver is looking into the situation. "From my understanding, UGI is still waiting on permits and there is still time for property owners to speak with them."
Culver said she supports the downtown.
"Sunbury is working really hard right to revitalize the downtown and businesses are moving in and we need to support them and the historic district. "We will do all we can to help."