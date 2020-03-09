SUNBURY — A Sunbury businessman is throwing his hat in the ring for the potential of having his structure be the next home for the city's police department.
Mark Walberg offered the former Edison Elementary School, at 700 N. Fourth St., to the city in trade for the city-owned warehouse on Chestnut Street, another potential police station building site.
Then, Walberg said, he would negotiate with the Albright Center to tear down the Chestnut Street building and turn it into a parking lot.
Walberg said he was concerned about spending the money on a feasibility study if council had already made up their minds on where the police department will be located.
"I want my fair shot at this," Walberg said. "I want to know council members are going to seriously look at this building."
Solicitor Joel Wiest said he guarantees the city will consider the proposal and review the feasibility study because it's the law.
"Legally they (council) must," Wiest told Walberg. "You will get a fair shake."
Last month, city officials gave an April 1 deadline to anyone who wanted to have their building considered with the stipulation that the owner of the building would have to pay for a feasibility study.
No one has turned anything in yet, Councilman Chris Reis said. "There still is time," Reis said. "They need to notify the city of their interest so we can guide them in the direction they need to go. Mr. Walberg is the only one to reach out and he received his direction on which way to go from here."
Walberg also owns the former Northumberland County Prison on North Second Street, and 25 properties in Northumberland County: seven residential sites; nine commercial properties; eight lots, which are parking lots for other properties; and one agricultural property. He owns four properties in Northumberland, 20 properties in Sunbury and one property in Upper Augusta Township. He also is a partner in Sunbury Real Estate Development, which owns 430 Market St., the location of a State Farm Insurance office in Sunbury.
Walberg, who also owns the former Shikellamy Middle School building at 15 Fairmount Avenue, said he wants to better the city.
"I want to do whatever I can to make this city better," he said. "I will get this study completed and I will turn it in and discuss any possible options the city wants to discuss."
The third structure that is being considered is a building owned by the late Jesse Woodring at 337 Arch St.
Councilmembers agreed to look at Walberg's proposal and then will host a public meeting shortly after April 1 to discuss all three structures in public.
"I think the city needs to consider all options that concern the police department and the overall growth of the city," Councilman Josh Brosious said. "Mr. Walberg made very good and reasonable observations about the sites the city has considered for the location of the department. Until the city signs a contract with a property owner or construction has begun on a building I will consider all options for a police department if it is in the best interest of the city long term."
Brosious had asked council to conduct a study at the current police location at 440 Market St., but on Monday he said he received enough information to determine the building is not feasible for the department.
"After doing my research, I came to the conclusion it will not be what is best for the city long term," he said. "The city needs to be smart with taxpayer money because the location will be there for the next 100-plus years."
The city said the complete costs to convert the Chestnut Street warehouse would be just more than $1 million.
Council members have not yet said what the Arch Street location would cost, but the original selling price of the building was $275,000. Councilmembers announced they spoke to the Woodring family and that number dropped drastically.