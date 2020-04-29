SUNBURY — The annual Sunbury Celebration is canceled until 2021 which includes the popular fireworks display that draws thousands to the city in July.
"As much as we wanted to hold out with the hopes of still having Sunbury Celebration it is with regrets that the Sunbury Parks & Recreation Committee has decided that it would be the best interest of our community not to have our event this year due to the coronavirus," chairperson Jodi Scholvin said.
Sunbury Celebration, which has been an annual event for the past 15 years, was scheduled for July 9-12, Scholvin said.
"I am truly saddened because families will miss the fireworks and especially the 8-year olds that have been waiting a year to experience their first ride in the soapbox derby."
Sunbury Celebration committee member Jenna Eister-Whitaker said she is saddened the event is canceled.
"It was a hard decision to make but it is in the best interest of our community," she said.
"We were all hoping for the best and we all remained positive, but it is an unfortunate situation. We look forward to 2021."