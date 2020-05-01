NORTHUMBERLAND — Sunbury Christian Academy was already well prepared to begin meeting the challenge of providing distance learning to students when Gov. Tom Wolf closed all schools in Pennsylvania due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Superintendent JoAnn Kieffer said the private school along Route 11 outside Northumberland has been collaborating since December with Northern Dauphin Christian School in Millersburg in a distance learning opportunity for high school algebra classes, using Zoom video-conferencing and electronic submission and grading of assignments. With Zoom video-conferencing already in place, it was much easier to transition the entire school for teaching and learning when the mandated closure was announced, said Kieffer.
"It is definitely an example of the innovation we strive to include in our programming," said Kieffer. "When we talk about offering 21st learning opportunities for our students because that's the world in which they live, we are moving in a direction to not only speak those words but to act on those words."
Kieffer said they are giving the students the skills to not only live in the world they are going into but have the opportunity to speak about their faith on multiple platforms.
Kieffer said she told teachers on March 13 to have students take home books and school work because she expected the governor to shut down schools.
SCA faculty and staff gathered on March 16 to plan how to keep SCA students engaged and learning during the mandated closure. Each teacher quickly determined his/her preferred method for providing lessons and receiving assignments. For staff members teaching high school algebra, no decision was necessary — Zoom instruction was already in place. By day’s end, several other teachers had also chosen to take advantage of this video-conferencing platform, said Kieffer.
Prior to the mandated school closure, SCA surveyed school families to learn whether or not computer and internet access was available at home in anticipation of a potential school shutdown. Families were offered a school-issued device to be used at home if needed. In addition, information was shared regarding temporary free internet service provided by Service Electric Cablevision (SECV) for students and teachers not already subscribing to SECV, said Keiffer.
On March 16, information regarding how SCA planned to proceed through the following weeks was emailed to all families. The following day, printed packets and all necessary books were provided for student pick-up, with additional information and assignments provided electronically by teachers directly to families. As the mandated closure extended, biweekly drop-off of completed work and pick-up of new assignments has taken place, all while adhering to recommended and mandated social distancing practices.
Since the initial closure date, additional staff members have taken advantage of the Zoom platform to "meet" with students and provide distance instruction. Also, Zoom has been utilized for faculty discussions, school committee meetings, and strategic planning sessions as SCA discusses programming options for the future.
Jamie Hendrickson, of Danville, is a mother to three SCA students, ages 7, 16 and 18. She said students barely lost any time. The kids were sent home that Friday with books, school work, shared emails and school-owned laptops.
"They were able to continue school the next Monday and keep going," she said. "They really didn't lose much time. I was pleased with that because that wasn't true everywhere. There were places where the students didn't have school."
This fall, SCA plans to continue and expand its collaborative efforts, offering distance learning to other Christian schools and to homeschooling families.
New students are also welcome on campus at SCA. Contact the school office at 570-473-7592 or sca74@ptd.net for an admissions application and to schedule a Zoom conference interview and student placement assessment. A virtual tour of the school will be available soon at sunburychristianacacemy.org.