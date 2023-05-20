The Sunbury City Band will present its 125th-anniversary celebration, three years after plans were stifled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Band, under the direction of Tom Gegenheimer will perform its formal spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Zion Lutheran Church on 5th Street in Sunbury.
The band planned to present the concert during its 2020 season to celebrate its 125th anniversary. The 2023 season will be the first regular indoor season the band has had since 2020.
Art Montgomery, band president and tuba player, believes an essential part of the band is how it is like a family.
“Some people ride Harley-Davidson motorcycles and that’s their identity,” Montgomery said. “This is a close-knit family that comes together based on music. People form relationships based upon this organization. There’s care and community, which I think is important.”
Admittance to Sunday’s concert is free. Attendees will hear the piece that the band commissioned composer Stephen Melillo to write specifically to be premiered at this anniversary concert. This new work is entitled, “Souls of Heaven.”
The rest of the program features highlights from “Star Trek,” “The Music Man” and a medley of songs by Frank Sinatra.
For nearly 128 years, the Sunbury City Band has been building upon the traditions that Urias Wolf began in 1895. The band performs year-round, participating in local summer concert series, and performing for nursing home residents.
Coleen Renshaw, a keyboardist in the band, believes that the band has also come a long way from its humble beginnings.
In 1972, the Sunbury City Band admitted its first females into the band. The total number of members in the band has also grown in the past few years. The band is now comprised of 70 active members from throughout the Susquehanna Valley, ranging in age from 16 to 90.
A recent challenge that Sunbury City Band has had to navigate is finding venues that can accommodate the band’s size.
Katie Gegenheimer, wife of the director and French horn player, notes another thing that makes the organization special is how you can find people from all walks of life.
“There are people who have gone to school for music like myself and my husband,” she said. “Art’s a retired pastor. We have people who work in the medical field. We have people who are elementary school teachers.”
Katie Gegenheimer stated how inspiring it is to see people pull out their instruments after such a long time away and begin playing anew.
“It’s always very neat when we get someone who shows up and says, ‘I just dragged my saxophone out of the closet. I haven’t touched it in 15 years, but I’m going to give it a go,’” she said.
The Sunbury City Band is always accepting new members. The band rehearses every Monday night at First Presbyterian Church in Sunbury. Interested residents can also contact them on Facebook or via their website, sunburycityband.wixsite.com.