SUNBURY — Sunbury officials are once again searching for a city clerk after Branden Deans resigned from the position within two weeks of starting.
Deans, 25, of Northumberland, was hired June 27 as the new city clerk, replacing former City Clerk Jolinn Barner, but according to Mayor Josh Brosious, Deans sent him a message resigning from the $63,000 position earlier this week.
"Mr. Deans said the job was not for him," Brosious said. "We wish him the best of luck."
Brosious said he informed City Council of Deans' departure, and now Brosious will re-open the application process for up to 30 days.
"We are looking at getting more applicants and getting interviews conducted," Brosious said. "We hope to have someone in place by the end of the month or early August."
The city clerk's office is also searching for an administrative assistant after Ciara Chappell resigned last month.
The office is now closed until the positions can be filled, Brosious said.
"This will not interfere with the public's access to City Hall," he said. "My office deals with personnel and other governmental issues so this will not stop the public from coming to City Hall."
Brosious said anyone with issues can visit City Administrator Derrick Backer.
The next City Council meeting is at 6:15 p.m. July 10 but Brosious said there will also be a work session at 5:15 p.m. to discuss the mid-year city budget.