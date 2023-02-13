SUNBURY — Monday's Sunbury City Council meeting will be rescheduled after city officials failed to post the agenda online 24 hours before the meeting.
Act 65 of 2021 signed by the legislature requires that meeting agendas be posted at the meeting location, the principal office of the township and online at least 24 hours in advance of each meeting.
Mayor Josh Brosious said city officials did not post the agenda and therefore Monday's meeting was canceled.
The public meeting is now rescheduled for Feb. 20.
According to Sunbury code, the City Clerk is responsible to create meeting agendas, attend City Council meetings, special meetings and prepare minutes as required.
City Clerk Jolinn Barner was not available for comment Monday, but Economic Developer/Grant Writer Derrick Backer said he was unaware the meeting wasn't posted.
Backer's position as city administrator was eliminated at the end of 2022 and then Brosious made a surprise motion to recreate the position and City Council agreed and offered Backer the job back.
Brosious voted no to hiring Backer, but Councilmen Jim Eister, Ric Reichner and John Barnhart, along with Councilwoman Lisa Martina all voted in favor of re-hiring Backer.
Backer said he was offered the position but has yet to sign a contract. He said Monday he expects to sign in the near future.
Backer said he was ironing out contract details.
"I have not received a final contract to sign from the city for the city administrator position," Backer said.
City Council will now have to publicly advertise the Feb. 20 meeting, which is set for 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.
Brosious said he was made aware the agenda wasn't posted Monday afternoon.
Brosious said he would not point fingers at who missed the deadline to post the agenda, and the city would just hold the meeting next week.
Eister said there was an oversight and apologized to the community.
"There will be checks and balances put in place, so this type of thing doesn't ever happen again," he said.