SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council is back to regular public meetings but has set up its meeting room to maintain social distance.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said she experimented with the layout of the second-floor meeting room inside City Hall and did the best she could with the room.
Ten residents attended the meeting on Monday. Council voted on a new discipline policy for non-union employees.
Solicitor Joel Wiest wrote an updated policy in which employees would go through three phases of discipline in case of any incidents.
Wiest said the phases would include the most severe penalty of termination but with a hearing in front of council.
Council also voted to move forward with Strosser/Baer Architects LLC., of Sunbury, to begin the design for the new police station, which will be located at 337 Arch St.
The cost was originally $47,500 but when councilmembers asked the company to reconsider the bid, the new price came back at $45,250.
Council also discussed setting a new ordinance for fireworks being set off in the city for 2021 after Councilman Chris Reis said he received phone calls from residents complaining about fireworks being set off at all hours of the night.
Council agreed to set a policy for 2021.
The next council meeting will be held July 13 inside City Hall.