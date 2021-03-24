SUNBURY — City council will be discussing bids for the parking lot behind City Hall which houses vehicles for PA CareerLink.
Councilman Jim Eister said the bid came back at $104,967.
Council members will now discuss the project but Eister and streets department supervisor Steve Welker said the parking lot is in desperate need of repair.
Council meets again on April 12 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall but the public is still required to attend via the Zoom app. Council members said they would be discussing a plan to allow for the public to return to meetings.
— Francis Scarcella