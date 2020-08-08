SUNBURY — City council meetings are back to ZOOM for the time being, according to City Administrator Jody Ocker.
Ocker said the recent scare at the police station when a city employee tested positive for COVID-19 and Gov. Tom Wolf's limitations on indoor gatherings have forced the city to conduct meetings virtually until further notice.
Monday is the next scheduled council meeting at 6:15 p.m. with a work session to discuss the budget being held at 5 p.m.
Ocker said the regular meeting is expected to go longer because two weeks ago the meeting was canceled after Police Chief Brad Hare announced a city employee who works inside the police station on Market Street, tested positive for COVID-19.
Ocker said the city will be combining two meetings into one on Monday night.
For information on how to log into the meeting visit www.sunburypa.org.