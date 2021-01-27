SUNBURY — City Councilman Chris Reis will not seek reelection, guaranteeing at least one new council member will join the board in 2022.
"After lengthy consideration and reflection I have come to the decision that I will not be seeking reelection as a member of city council for the city of Sunbury, nor will I be seeking election as mayor," Reis said.
"I have gone back and forth on this decision for nearly a year, with many residents offering me their support for running — which I am forever grateful for — but ultimately at this time it is in the best interest for my family, my businesses and myself to not run."
Reis said he wants to dedicate his time to his family.
"As my sons continue to grow and get involved in sports and school I enjoy being a part of that whether it be being able to coach their teams or attend field trips with their school," he said.
"The city deserves someone readily available to put forth the dedicated work necessary to continue moving this city forward, and I worry that will be personally impacted for me moving forward which ultimately led me to this decision."
Reis said he will continue to work to move the city forward during the rest of his term.
"I want to continue solidifying the new policies and procedures our code office is following to make things simpler and more streamlined for our residents while creating a greater urgency around the continued fight against blight in the city," he said.
"I also plan to continue working with our community partners on economic development. The city has seen some large businesses leave over the last couple of years due to multiple reasons but we also have seen many new businesses come in and I truly believe over the next 12-24 months will be a great time in economic development as we have more people invested in the future right now than any time during my tenure on council."
Councilman Josh Brosious said Reis will be missed.
"Councilman (Chris) Reis served the city well during his term," Brosious said. "He hired some great employees and has got a lot accomplished. We may not have agreed on everything but we would compromise and be professional during the process. I wish him luck in his next adventure."
As of now, the current Councilman Rick Reichner and resident Victoria Rosancrans are the only two people who have announced they would be seeking the seats.
Brosious also announced he would be seeking the mayor position. If Brosious, who is the only candidate to announce so far, were to be elected, his seat would be appointed by the new board in 2022.