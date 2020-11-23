SUNBURY — Sunbury officials will close the doors to City Hall and accept only appointments while continuing to monitor COVID-19 cases.
During Monday's City Council meeting, City Administrator Jody Ocker said due to the rise in cases the city will now operate under regular business hours of 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. but anyone seeking to visit with the code department, mayor's office, or the treasurer's office, will need to call and make an appointment.
"We are trying to be safe for the public and the employees," Ocker said.
Councilmen Chris Reis and Josh Brosious agreed.
"For now this is the safest thing," Brosious said. Reis also agreed that each department would decide how to arrange staff so that no employees are mixing.
Council members also approved the first reading of the 2021 budget, which included no tax increase after the city was able to put a surplus of nearly $211,000 aside, according to Treasurer Kevin Troup.
Troup said the city did a good job of watching spending this year, especially through the current pandemic.
City officials will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. to discuss switching insurance carriers and a vote is expected.