SUNBURY — The Sunbury code department is warning all landlords who are not registering tenants that if they are caught, they will be issued fines.
In mid-April the city code department kicked off the commercial inspections and City Councilman John Barnhart said he wanted renters, including rent-to-own individuals, to be prepared to provide their identification to City Hall, so officials can get a better idea of who is living in Sunbury.
Barnhart, who is in charge of the code department, continues to work with the code office and Solicitor Joel Wiest on enforcing an already-in-place ordinance.
Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski said he continues to discover property owners that are not registering their tenants.
“If we catch these people, we will issue fines,” he said. “We made this clear months ago that they must register at City Hall.”
Wojciechowski said any renter who does not register is skipping out on taxes in the city.
“If they aren’t registered, then the treasurer’s office doesn’t know they are here and can’t send taxes to them,” he said.
After an April stabbing in the city, Wojciechowski discovered the individual who allegedly committed the crime of attempted homicide was living in a 6th Street home as an unregistered renter.
Wojciechowski fined the property owner, and a district judge upheld the $40 citation.
Wojciechowski also said he wants to remind new business owners moving to the city to follow the proper procedures and get the right permits.
“We are having some issues with people not following the procedures,” he said.
“We are giving a friendly reminder that they must visit with us and if they are unsure what they need to do, just ask.”
Wojciechowski said his department can begin to issue fines or close a business down until all the permits are completed.