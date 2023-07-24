SUNBURY — City Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski is the new Sunbury clerk.
Wojciechowski was hired Monday night during a City Council meeting by a unanimous vote. Wojciechowski, who currently earns $50,000, will be getting a salary increase during his six-month probation period, before he will be brought to the current City Clerk salary, which is $63,440.
“I am honored the city has put their faith in me,” he said after the vote was taken. “I hope to be able to work for the city and residents and do the best job possible.”
The position became open after former City Clerk Jolinn Barner announced she was resigning in May.
The city hired Branden Deans on June 3, but just six days later, Deans resigned from the position by submitting a letter to Mayor Josh Brosious.
Council then told Brosious they wanted to be part of the interview process, which took place last week, Brosious said.
Since that time the office has been operating on a part-time basis but as of Tuesday morning, Wojciechowski will assume the role.
“With the heavy heart, I will vote yes on this,” Councilman John Barnhart, who heads the code department, said. “I wish you the best of luck and we will need to find someone to replace the big shoes you had in the code department.”
Brosious said he was happy for Wojciechowski.
“I am happy because this shows his hard work has paid off for his work in the code department,” Brosious said. “He was the best candidate that we had interviewed, and I know he will do a great job for us.”
Barnhart said Mike Rhoads will be the acting supervisor, as he currently holds the assistant supervisor position.
“He will be acting supervisor until we conduct interviews to fill that position.”
The city is still searching for an administrative assistant, after Ciara Chappell resigned last month.