SUNBURY — Dumpsters that remain on public property longer than seven days could soon incur a fee, according to City Councilman John Barnhart.
Barnhart, who has been active in the department he oversees, with various changes in code, said he, code Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski and Solicitor Joel Wiest, all worked together to come up with a new method for people who are renting dumpsters or roll-offs for work at their properties, if the dumpster is being placed on public property.
Barnhart said he received word from Wojciechowski that there are dumpsters placed at times that sit on public streets for months. He said some of those dumpsters also have been used to collect household garbage.
“There are times I can’t get a truck through because the dumpsters are blocking the way,” Wojciechowski said.
Barnhart said the department and council are working on a fee that will see people who want to get a dumpster that would be placed on a public street pay a fee after receiving the first seven days for free.
Barnhart said the initial talk was $25, but people would still need to get a permit before they place the dumpster.
“We aren’t trying to stop people from getting them but instead we are trying to speed up the process and make sure the public streets aren’t being blocked in case of emergencies,” Barnhart said.
No set fee has been put in place and council has not voted on the new permit ordinance yet.
Wojciechowski said the changes would also prevent household garbage from being placed in the dumpsters and letting them sit there for months at a time. He said people can also empty the dumpsters more often and bring them back when needed for home projects.
Council members said they wanted more information and would discuss the changes at a later date.
Barnhart also said he will be presenting an updated version of photo identification needing to be provided to the city for renters in the city.
Barnhart said he and Wojciechowski have been working on the new idea for the code department since 2022 and they will be presenting the proposed changes for the dumpsters, photo identifications and a public nuisance ordinance at the Feb. 27 City Council meeting which begins at 6:15 p.m.