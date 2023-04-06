SUNBURY — Sunbury officials continue to work on an updated version of a commercial property ordinance, which may add more mandatory obligations from owners.
Last month, about 50 property owners came to listen to City Council answer questions Monday about the mandatory commercial property inspections Sunbury is beginning to enforce.
City Councilman John Barnhart, who is in charge of the codes department, along with Solicitor Joel Wiest have been working this past year to come up with a fair solution to the ordinance, which council is in the process of adopting.
Barnhart said the inspections, which will begin in mid-April and are required under a city ordinance, will be carried out using the IPMC 2015, (International Property Maintenance Code) by the city’s designated licensed inspector, North East Inspection Consultants, according to the ordinance.
Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowsk said the code department wants to help property owners get their buildings in top shape, and the ordinance is there to help, not hurt.
One of the newest additions is any property mangers listed by an owner will have to live within five miles of the city, according to officials.
Barnhart said the reason for the addition is to make sure if there are any issues, the property manager is nearby.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is also in favor of the new ordinance and the inspections because it makes the structures safe and the community will have less run down properties.
The inspections will cost the property owners $200 but the city is not making any money, officials said.
Sunbury City Council meets again on Monday at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall, on Market Street.