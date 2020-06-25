SUNBURY — The Sunbury Community Pool had a lower opening-day turnout Thursday than in years past, said Ron Pratt, director of pools and playground operations in Sunbury.
About 75 people made their way inside to cool off in the newly constructed pool when it opened at noon, Pratt said.
"We are down from years past on opening day but that is because, usually, our opening days are free," he said. 'We did not do that this year due to COVID-19."
Jennifer Fisher, 34, of Selinsgrove, said she brought her two children to the pool to enjoy the day but also made sure they were safe.
"We have our masks and in case they wanted to move around I am making sure they wear them," she said. "We are also trying to sit by ourselves and not really right on top of other people."
The lobby will remain closed and Pratt said the facility is recommending masks be worn when people are moving around, visiting the concession stand, and when they enter at admissions and the pool area itself.
"We want people to be safe," he said. "We are watching closely and making sure things are wiped down."
Pratt said he thinks attendance will pick up but management is keeping a close eye on people following the guidelines.
"We want people to come and enjoy the pool," he said.
Kathyrn Grey, 41, of Northumberland, said she gives Sunbury credit for opening the pool when several other areas decided to close for the season.
"It is all scary when you think about it," she said. "But for myself and my family, we appreciate this being open as I didn't want the kids to have nothing to do all summer. We will follow the rules and plan on visiting the pool often this summer."
Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of parks and recreation, said he was happy the pool was open and will keep in contact with Pratt and pool employees to make sure everything is running smoothly.
"We will monitor everything going on," Eister said. "We are glad the kids will have a place to go and relax and enjoy themselves."
The Sunbury Fire Department was also in attendance outside in the parking lot for children and their parents to stop and meet with firefighters.
Matthew Liddick, assistant fire prevention officer, said he was happy the department was there.
"We wanted to be here for the kids to come and stop and see us," he said.